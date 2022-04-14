I love you in a freaky way, lets run away together – Kate Henshaw tells Mr Macaroni, he replies

After expressing how much she loves him in a weird way, actress Kate Henshaw acted like a teen in love, telling Mr Macaroni, a popular Nigerian skit maker, that she loves him in a freaky way and he replied.

Mr Macaroni commented on a post of Kate Henshaw shooting his shot at her, and she responded by requesting him to send her some money before they could continue, and based on how she acted in this tweet, we are guessing the money got into her account.

After seeing the tweet of Mr Macaroni shooting his shot at her, Kate Henshaw may have missed her teenage days and things she wanted she could have done, prompting her to request that they go away together, as we have seen in different romance movies.

Replying to that, Mr Macaroni claimed that his body and soul belong to Kate Henshaw and all that he has, asking her to give him some time to go and sell his father’s house so they take all away just as he’s been doing in his skits.

See screenshots below;