“I made over one million dollars in one day” — Davido replies an inquisitive troll

David Adeleke, better known by his stage as Davido, is a well-known Nigerian singer, songwriter, and executive producer who carpeted an inquisitive troll on Twitter.

The troll known as @Rossyofnewyork jokingly asked Davido why he was worrying, and Davido replied that he had made over a million dollars today.

Davido then inquired about the troll’s day, implying that although she is attempting to denigrate him, he is generating money and making excellent use of his life, in contrast to her.

Users on social media have reacted to Davido’s response in a variety of ways, with the majority of them praising him.

Below are a few reactions below;

prettyjudy; ‘He’s 003 as par wizkid 001, Burna 002, then him 003… People are really not alright o.😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 This guys have made money in their young age….even if they brag,,they deserve it

officalgold; ‘Brag it pls 😂😂😂!!!!!!! They should support there favorite in peace and leave this guy alone but if Na violence una want, many many werey wa n le

pimpmyhair; ‘001 for life ….mashala for life…African giant for life…now get serious with ur own life cos These ppl don make money and no send u msg …#niajaforlife

adunny; David needs to stop replying trolls. They know his weakness already and I feel they’re using it against him! They won’t stop if they keep getting response from him, as a celebrity top one at that.. He should know better!