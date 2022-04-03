TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi kneels down to thank God as she finally moves out of…

Lady narrates how she faced constant bullying after marrying…

Davido reacts after Tonto Dikeh demanded night massage few hours…

“I open leg for you no mean say we be levels” – Tonto Dikeh engages Kpokpogri in online battle

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Tonto Dikeh, the movie diva, has escalated her media battle with her ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri, by urging him to return her valuable properties in his custody. Tonto Dikeh homes in Kpokpogri

Following Tonto Dikeh’s labeling of Kpokpogri as a public pri*k, he responded by calling her a ‘Ashawo.’

Thespian has now urged Kpokpogri to return her diamonds and other items that the police were unable to recover from him. Tonto Dikeh homes in Kpokpogri

READ ALSO

Davido reacts after Tonto Dikeh demanded night massage few…

“You like trouble pass fight” – Reactions as Tonto Dikeh…

She expressed herself as follows:

“Any where I see you wearing the @hermes slippers I bought you, you are going home bare foot… This is Abuja, contact pass contact. Power pass power, I open leg for you no mean say we be levels!!! In order for you to maintain peace in 2022, return my diamonds and other stuff the Nigerian Police cldnt retrieve from you because I have no proof to claim.. You never see anything”

See post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi kneels down to thank God as she finally moves out of husband’s…

Lady narrates how she faced constant bullying after marrying brother and giving…

Davido reacts after Tonto Dikeh demanded night massage few hours after he…

It’s me against the industry – Davido goes emotional, unfollows…

Identical twin brothers who married same woman, share their story

Hilarious moment staffs surprise boss on April Fool’s day as they all…

You will not rest until you tell us what you did to your body – Lady calls…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I open leg for you no mean say we be levels” – Tonto Dikeh engages Kpokpogri in…

Man in dilemma as housemaid gives ultimatum to divorce wife and marry her…

Nigerians frown as Scottish university uses Buhari as an example of a bad leader…

Davido reacts after Tonto Dikeh demanded night massage few hours after he…

Ubi Franklin breaks silence following claims of being ‘nanny’ to Davido’s son

14-year-old boy drowns after falling inside open water in Kano

“I made over one million dollars in one day” — Davido replies an inquisitive…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More