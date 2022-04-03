“I open leg for you no mean say we be levels” – Tonto Dikeh engages Kpokpogri in online battle

Tonto Dikeh, the movie diva, has escalated her media battle with her ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri, by urging him to return her valuable properties in his custody. Tonto Dikeh homes in Kpokpogri

Following Tonto Dikeh’s labeling of Kpokpogri as a public pri*k, he responded by calling her a ‘Ashawo.’

Thespian has now urged Kpokpogri to return her diamonds and other items that the police were unable to recover from him. Tonto Dikeh homes in Kpokpogri

She expressed herself as follows:

“Any where I see you wearing the @hermes slippers I bought you, you are going home bare foot… This is Abuja, contact pass contact. Power pass power, I open leg for you no mean say we be levels!!! In order for you to maintain peace in 2022, return my diamonds and other stuff the Nigerian Police cldnt retrieve from you because I have no proof to claim.. You never see anything”

