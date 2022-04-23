“I thought I’m strong, I can’t lie, I’m tired” – Actress Eniola Badmus cries out

Chubby Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has cried out to her fans, over her inability to continue her vacation tour.

The veteran actress has been travelling from one country to another ever since the conclusion of Davido’s concert in London.

Amidst the fun and making money, Eniola Badmus, in a post shared on her Instagram page, said she was already tired of the tour.

Eniola Badmus stated that she had thought she was very strong but wouldn’t lie again because she needed to sleep on her new bed in Lagos.

She wrote:

“This tour is not for me oooo. for my mind I think say I strong can’t lie I’m tired ooooooo I need my new bed in Lagos oooo body don dey tell me oooo

make uhnna no beg me for money oooo even me my eye dey shook ooo. No easy catching flights and waking up n there cities or different countries… But it is just that the money is highly needed.”