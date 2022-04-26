I want rich enemies – Tonto Dikeh says as she narrates how stingy her enemies were in her dreams

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, who revealed how stingy her enemies were in her dreams, has stated that she needs rich enemies who will serve her better in her dreams because the ones she currently has are stingy.

Tonto Dikeh stated that she doesn’t understand her enemies since they want to fight her in her dreams and welcomed her to their house only to feed her half meat and the other half fish eyes.

Tonto Dikeh
She went on to say that she doesn’t want to battle them again because she wants to change enemies because the ones she has currently are so stingy even in her dreams, and she now wants affluent enemies who will feed her turkey and chicken.

Tonto Dikeh then poked fun of the situation, claiming that SAPA is the kingdom of darkness and that she is not for suffering, thus she wants affluent enemies who will not be stingy even in her even in her dreams.

See her post below;

 

