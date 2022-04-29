‘I was created for the soft life and not for stress’, Actress Regina Daniels brags as she flaunts her backside

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Regina Daniels, a Nollywood actress and the wife of a billionaire, has resorted to social media to boast about her easy life.

Regina Daniels was photographed wearing a trouser, shirt, and sneakers while revealing her behind in photos posted to her Instagram profile.

Regina Daniels claims she was created to enjoy a soft life rather than one filled with stress.

She wrote:

the I was created to live the soft life , I’m not built for stress. baby girl for life.

In other news; Teniola Apata, better known as Teni, a popular Nigerian singer, has offered a vacation to Dubai to a female fan who wishes to travel outside of the country.

A woman who goes by the Twitter handle Ella, said she went to the airport and that it was the first phase of her ‘japa’ plans, which she intends to carry through eventually.

