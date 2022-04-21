TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady calls out husband two months into marriage, accuses him of…

Video of chrisland school girl threatening to expose friend who…

You need to divorce Tubaba so you can heal – Fan advises Annie…

I Was Disappointed Wizkid Didn’t Attend My Wedding – Banky W

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Banky W has narrated how he felt when he found out that fellow singer, Wizkid didn’t attend his wedding in 2017.

Recall, Banky W and Adesua Etomi had one of the most talked about weddings in the entertainment space back in 2017, but unfotunately, Wizkid didn’t attend the event.

READ ALSO

Banky W opens up on ‘Beef’ with Wizkid and what caused it

Man thanks Davido for giving Mr Ibu N10 million for…

In a recent chat with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on the BlackBox interview series, Banky stated that was disappointed with the former EME signee for not showing up at his wedding.

However, Banky W stated that Wizkid’s presence at the ‘One Africa’ event held in Dubai at that period, might be the cause of his absense.

“Was I disappointed that he wasn’t at the wedding? I was but I know he tried because there was a show with a lot of the artists…I think it was One Africa,” he said.

“As a matter of fact Tiwa ended up…there was business class and she took economy seat so she could make it. But he called at the time that he was so sorry.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady calls out husband two months into marriage, accuses him of deceiving her…

Video of chrisland school girl threatening to expose friend who she claims slept…

You need to divorce Tubaba so you can heal – Fan advises Annie Idibia, she…

My husband of 10 years left me for the housemaid – Woman shares

IGP explains why husband and of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu’s…

“Adulterous twerker, how useful have you been to your ‘impo’ husband?” – Tonto…

Lady gets physical with bank officials, security men over N750k deducted from…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady accuses her ex-boss of sacking her after snatching her fiancé; her ex-boss…

I Was Depressed So I Got A Benz – Comedian Cute Abiola Says As He Acquires New…

I Was Disappointed Wizkid Didn’t Attend My Wedding – Banky W

Dr Chinelo: I’ve forgiven those who mocked my daughter after she was shot…

Yinka Ayefele Surprises Staff With Brand New Car

‘Beware of people who accuse others of ruining their happiness’ – Reno Omokri…

Tania Omotayo warns parents who have male children to be watchful when bringing…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More