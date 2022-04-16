I was pregnant while in Big Brother’s house and my babydaddy dumped me – Bisola narrates in tears

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Bisola Aiyeola has opened up about her sad experience while in Big Brother’s house.

Bisola who was also part of Project Fame show in 2008, revealed that she went into the house finding out she was pregnant.

According to her, she felt so sad because her babydaddy dumped her and said he was done after she got pregnant.

The Reality Star revealed this during a recent interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa, on her Talk with Toke Makinwa show.

Bisola also disclosed that she had auditioned for Big Brother for seven years before eventually being selected as one of the contestants.

According to the mother of one, when she found out about her pregnancy, the man responsible, Olanrewaju Malcom said he was done with their relationship.