I wish God blesses me with a man – Genevieve Nnaji says as she spills details about love life

Veteran Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has opened up about her desire for God to bless her with the right man.

Contrary to public opinion about the actress not being interested in being with a man, the actress revealed her greatest wish is to be blessed with the right man and a great family.

She revealed this during a recent interview with Vanguard where she shared more details about her personal life.

Read some excerpt from the interview below,

What do you find most attractive in a man?

“The fact that a man will take me for who I am, not for what he hears or what he believes. I like people who take me for the me they see. That’s the most important thing. And have regard for me. And trust too.”

What do you think is the biggest mistake that men make with women?

“Everyone makes mistakes. But to me, I will not tolerate any man who hits women. To me, that’s evil.”

Do you believe in love at first sight?

“I believe in infatuation at first sight. Love is a very strong feeling. It does not just come. People think infatuation is being in love. They are two different things. You don’t know anything yet until you get to meet the person and you begin to fall in love. Not just physically, but externally with the person.”

Can you recollect the first time you fell in love?

“Yes!”

Tell us about it.

“I think we met at a show. This was when I was in secondary school and we shared a lot of things in common- singing. It was a case of two compatible people who were so much in love with each other and…”

So, what eventually happened?

“Like I said, relationships must come and go. You can’t help everything that happens. Some things just happen for no reason”

What’s your definition of love?

“Love has to be understanding, caring. Love, to me, is being with somebody for 24 hours without being bored. Love is catching your breath every time you see whoever you are in love with· Love is friendship, love is understanding and love is trust.”

Do you believe in being faithful in a relationship?

“Yeah! I’m very faithful.”

Can you date a fan?

“I’ve never dated a fan. And I don’t know if I can. But people come around to toast as per fans. But it’s a matter of nicely telling them off. There are different reasons why fans like or love artistes. So, it actually depends on why my fan loves me. It depends. Although, I don’t think it is advisable to date a fan. The reason being that people are in love with what they see on the screen, not the real you.”

What’s your greatest wish?

“That God continues to bless me. Especially with the right man and a good family.”