Identical twin brothers who married same woman, share their story

Identical twin brothers who fell in love and married same woman, have shared story of how it happened.

According to the story shared by AFRIMAX, the lady was dating one of the brothers, but couldn’t actually identify which of the twins she was dating.

After the brothers found out she was confusing them, they decided to date themselves since they have already fallen in love with her.

Their story reads,

“It has been two years since the three of us started living together.

She fell in love with us accidentally. She mistakenly confused the two of us after falling in love with my brother.

When we found out she was confusing us, it was already too late because we had all developed feelings for each other.

So now she is receiving a double doze of love. This just proves that three isn’t a crowd.

Our families never understood what was happening but ever since we loved each other, we developed a unique bond and we’re okay with it.”