“If you don’t have at least N100k savings then you are probably just irresponsible” – Man says

A Twitter user has taken to the platform to share his views about the amount of money a responsible human should have in his or her account.

The Twitter user identified as Viccetti, in his tweet, revealed the particular amount an individual should save in his account, otherwise he/she would be deemed irresponsible.

@viccetti on Twitter sparked controversy after he claimed that if someone doesn’t have up to 100k in savings, such person is probably an irresponsible person.

He tweeted,

“If you don’t have at least a 100k savings then you are probably just irresponsible.”

His stance caused a frenzy on Twitter as people share their opinions regarding the issue. While a couple of people partially agreed with him, others found his tweet insensitive.