“If your wife is on period and you’re pressed, go ahead and make love to her” – Prophetess Rose Kelvin
Popular Abuja-based cleric Prophetess Rose Kelvin has lambasted men who use their wives’ menstrual periods as a pretext to cheat on them.
The pastor told a story about a man who tested positive for HIV after having an affair with another woman merely because he thought his wife was unclean during her period.
Men should not use “period” as an excuse to cheat on their wives, according to Prophetess Rose, because they can make love to them with or without a condom.
In her words:
“A MAN GOT INFECTED WITH HIV WHILE HE ABSCONDED FROM MAKING LOVE TO HIS WIFE,DUE TO HIS CLAIMS OF HER BEING UNCLEAN AS A RESULT OF THE BLOOD.SURPRISINGLY,WHILE HE NARRATED HIS ORDEAL OF HOW HE CONTRACTED HIV,HE EVEN MENTIONED HE HAD NEVER HAD AN AFFAIR OUTSIDE HIS WIFE WITHOUT A CONDOM.. Whereas his wife is hiv – while he’s hiv+
“If your wife is on period and you re pressed,go ahead and make love to her if you re too pressed,or use condom,never use her period as an excuse to cheat on her,if you truly love her,you can enjoy the process even in the pool..And you calling her unclean,how clean are you before God.”
