“If your wife is on period and you’re pressed, go ahead and make love to her” – Prophetess Rose Kelvin

Popular Abuja-based cleric Prophetess Rose Kelvin has lambasted men who use their wives’ menstrual periods as a pretext to cheat on them.

The pastor told a story about a man who tested positive for HIV after having an affair with another woman merely because he thought his wife was unclean during her period.

Men should not use “period” as an excuse to cheat on their wives, according to Prophetess Rose, because they can make love to them with or without a condom.

In her words: