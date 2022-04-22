“I’m a fool for trying to change a ho.e into a house wife” – BBNaija’s Ike Onyema drops shade

Ike Onyema, a former Big Brother Naija contestant and writer, has made a veiled dig at a woman he dated.

Ike, who dated Mercy Eke, the winner of their edition, while in the Big Brother Naija house and had a big reality show with her after they left, took to TikTok to share a video in which he called himself a “big fool.”

The caption on the post reads,

“When I remember how I tried to change a ho3 into a housewife.”

Watch the video,

In other news; Wizkid, a Nigerian artist, has disclosed how, despite his fame, he left Banky W’s EME record label with 0 Naira in his account.

Wizkid expressed gratitude to Banky W for everything he did for him in an old video that resurfaced online, but added that it was time to explore and move his career forward.

Wizkid claims he left Banky W’s EME record label with nothing in his account, and some people can vouch for him.