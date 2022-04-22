TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My husband of 10 years left me for the housemaid – Woman shares

IGP explains why husband and of late gospel singer, Osinachi…

“Dem don finally separate them” – Netizens react to recent update…

“I’m a fool for trying to change a ho.e into a house wife” – BBNaija’s Ike Onyema drops shade

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Ike Onyema, a former Big Brother Naija contestant and writer, has made a veiled dig at a woman he dated.

Ike, who dated Mercy Eke, the winner of their edition, while in the Big Brother Naija house and had a big reality show with her after they left, took to TikTok to share a video in which he called himself a “big fool.”

The caption on the post reads,

READ ALSO

I was pregnant while in Big Brother’s house and my…

“Think well before you approach me” – BBNaija star, Vee…

“When I remember how I tried to change a ho3 into a housewife.”

Watch the video,

In other news; Wizkid, a Nigerian artist, has disclosed how, despite his fame, he left Banky W’s EME record label with 0 Naira in his account.

Wizkid expressed gratitude to Banky W for everything he did for him in an old video that resurfaced online, but added that it was time to explore and move his career forward.

Wizkid claims he left Banky W’s EME record label with nothing in his account, and some people can vouch for him.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My husband of 10 years left me for the housemaid – Woman shares

IGP explains why husband and of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu’s…

“Dem don finally separate them” – Netizens react to recent update on Cute Abiola…

Nursing school reportedly expels female student over leaked bedroom tapes

Lady accuses her ex-boss of sacking her after snatching her fiancé; her ex-boss…

Lady gets physical with bank officials, security men over N750k deducted from…

“Na me get my thing” – Nkechi Blessing Sunday speaks after…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“Your life will be destroyed and people will take your kids from you” – Korra…

Man who stole his cousin’s UK visa days before his trip confesses 20 years later

“I’m a fool for trying to change a ho.e into a house wife” – BBNaija’s Ike…

‘I left Banky W’s EME record label with zero Naira in my account’, Singer…

I have gotten over ASUU strike – Nigerian lady celebrates as she leaves UNILAG…

Chrisland Schools scandal: CCTV captures what really happened in Dubai hotel

Man finally welcomes first child at age 83 after waiting for decades

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More