I’m blessed to have both inner and outer beauty – Regina Daniels brags

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial nollywood actress and influencer, Regina Daniels Nwoko has taken to Instagram to gush over herself.

The mother of one and wife of the former member of the House of Representatives, Ned Nwoko, stated that she’s blessed to possess both inner and outer beauty.

Regina Daniels in her post on Instagram, reiterated the fact that she is indeed blessed to possess both inner and outer beauty to attract and captivate people all over.

According to the actress who tried to differentiate the two form of beauties, while the outer beauty attracts, inner beauty captivates.

“Outer Beauty Attracts, Inner Beauty Captivates And I Am Blessed To Have Both,” Daniels wrote.

Fans and well-wishers have taken to the comment section to shower accolades on the actress.

