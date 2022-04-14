‘I’m building the craziest crib’ – Singer Davido splashes millions on a massive plot of land in Banana Island

David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, has spent millions of naira on a plot of land in Banana Island.

The fantastic musician said that he has purchased new land on Banana Island and is planning to construct his ideal home there.

Onlookers who recognized him on the site came out to congratulate the musician, who then asked them to look after the land for him.

He captioned the video with the words;

“To God be the glory! Just acquired my new land to build my dream home. IM boutta to build the craziest crib you all ever seen.”

