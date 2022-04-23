TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Chrisland Schools scandal: CCTV captures what really happened in…

“Dem don finally separate them” – Netizens react to recent update…

Lady accuses her ex-boss of sacking her after snatching her…

“I’m happy to be back” – Shan George says as she gets set to appear on-screen after 10 years

Entertainment
By Shalom

Ace Nollywood actress, Shan George has announced her return to the movie industry after taking break for 10 years.

The veteran actress revealed this during an Instagram live interview, while noting that she went off to care for her late mother who was ill for 10 years.

READ ALSO

My daughter was a Virgin before the trip to Dubai – Mother…

Why I Left My Husband After Getting Married At The Age Of 16…

Shan George said:

“I took all that time off because I had to go take care of my mother, my mother was sick and old, and being that I am her only child I didn’t have anybody I could leave her for so I just had to be there to take care of her by myself which took me 10 years, and then she passed on recently.

We just finish doing the burial and I am just back to work as if I never left really, it didn’t affect me much.

Describing how the acceptance has been since she returned, she said: “A lot of people were so happy to see me, let us say yes it affected me positively because I made so many friends.

“The good things that have been happening have made me not bother about the downside which is probably the fact that now they don’t pay me what they used to pay me before I went on break, the money came down a bit but everybody is so happy to see me and I am overwhelmed.

I want to say a big thank you to everybody in the Nollywood industry based in Asaba and those that are coming to Asaba, basically, I have been in Asaba and I have done a couple of very good jobs. I want to use this opportunity to thank the producers and directors.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Chrisland Schools scandal: CCTV captures what really happened in Dubai hotel

“Dem don finally separate them” – Netizens react to recent update on Cute Abiola…

Lady accuses her ex-boss of sacking her after snatching her fiancé; her ex-boss…

Nursing school reportedly expels female student over leaked bedroom tapes

My daughter was a Virgin before the trip to Dubai – Mother of 10-year-old…

Lady in Oxlade’s bedroom video cries out for justice again, threatens to leak…

Wizkid reacts after Banky W expressed disappointment over his absence at his…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“I’m happy to be back” – Shan George says as she gets set to appear on-screen…

Chioma Rowland shares cryptic post after Davido announced he’s not single

Samklef calls out Banky W over unpaid album royalties

“A lot of damage is done when women leave their children to nannies while they…

Suspected cable thief fed noodles before more beatings in Bayelsa

Lady in Oxlade’s leaked video files defamation lawsuit, accuses singer of…

Lady marries her co-worker after dumping boyfriend of four years who got her the…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More