‘I’m so sad that I’ve lost so many precious time with all my kids’ Singer 2face cries out

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

2Face Idibia, the legendary musician, breaks down emotionally in response to a video of Christiano Ronaldo speaking about the significance of family.

In an interview, the Portuguese footballer discussed a difficult time in his life when his father was ill.

Despite his father’s approval, Ronaldo says it was a difficult decision to leave him for a football game.

In response to the interview, 2face stressed how badly he had neglected his family, particularly his children.

While reflecting on the past, the musician recalled how much of a wake-up call Ronaldo’s interview had been for him.

 

“I have lost so many precious time with all my kids and I can’t rewind. I’m so sad about that. So this is truly a wake-up call for me as a father,” he wrote.

 

Watch the interview video below;

