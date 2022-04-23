‘I’m so sad that I’ve lost so many precious time with all my kids’ Singer 2face cries out

2Face Idibia, the legendary musician, breaks down emotionally in response to a video of Christiano Ronaldo speaking about the significance of family.

In an interview, the Portuguese footballer discussed a difficult time in his life when his father was ill.

Despite his father’s approval, Ronaldo says it was a difficult decision to leave him for a football game.

In response to the interview, 2face stressed how badly he had neglected his family, particularly his children.

While reflecting on the past, the musician recalled how much of a wake-up call Ronaldo’s interview had been for him.

“I have lost so many precious time with all my kids and I can’t rewind. I’m so sad about that. So this is truly a wake-up call for me as a father,” he wrote.

