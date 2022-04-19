Influencer, Ovaioza arrested for allegedly defrauding Nigerians to the tune of N3billion

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Facebook influencer, simply identifed as Ovaioza has been arrested by the police for allegedly defrauding Nigerians on Facebook to the tune of N3 billion.

Reports gathered that the suspect was arrested in Lugbe area of Abuja amid her plans to flee the country.

According to a source on Twitter with the handle @Gwenshuga, the lady bought houses in the United States with the proceeds from her scam venture.

It was also gathered that she got married to a man who got her pregnant immediately she became famous.

Meanwhile, as the story develops, a Twitter user @Justsociety4all, who appears to be familiar with the story noted that the lady in question was just a poor Nigerian in 2021, but suddenly became a billionaire in 2022.

@JustSociety4all wrote:
“From Paris to Kuje prison. It’s Ova meeeen. Begging 5k on social media in 2021 to become billionaire in 2022. The car here👇 is not less than 22million. How this lady defrauded people should be studied in school.”

@Gwenshuga wrote:
“So this lady name Ovioza or whatever scammed Facebook people to the tune of 3billion naira.

“She bought houses in USA, married one fine bobo who got her pregnant, she was planning to escape today when Police nabbed her in Lugbe Abuja. Case will be moved to CID.

“She runs a storage business as a front. People were asked to invest to get returns. This is when she was taken to her house to get documents.”

