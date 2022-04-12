TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“My father told us that beating women is good, he seized…

“Is this a joke?” – WhatsApp conversation…

Sister of late sister Osinachi Nwachukwu opens up about what…

Insider spills details of JJC’s son after he tackled step-mom, Funke Akindele (Screenshots)

Entertainment
By Shalom

An insider has shared alleged details about Funke Akindele‘s step son, Benito, hours after he dragged Funke Akindele.

Recall, Benito while reacting to the rumoured marital crisis between JJC Skillz and Funke Akindele, alleged that living with the actress in the same house was horrific and that she’s not what people think she is.

READ ALSO

“Don’t let anyone spoil your vibes” JJC…

She is not what you think, living with her was horror – Step…

He claimed that he stayed with Funke for two years and it was hell for the entire family.

In reaction to this, the insider who maintained anonymity revealed that Benito is a drug addict and has been into it since he was 11.

The unidentified individual in the chat went on to narrate how he was expelled from school due to his unruly behaviour.

See the chats below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“My father told us that beating women is good, he seized her two…

“Is this a joke?” – WhatsApp conversation between Regina…

Sister of late sister Osinachi Nwachukwu opens up about what really led to her…

Korra Obidi’s alleged affair with club owner exposed in details as leaked chat…

Funke Akindele’s marriage allegedly on the verge of collapse as she threatens to…

She is not what you think, living with her was horror – Step son of Funke…

How my father was rewarded after spending 37 years trying to make his wife happy…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Right now, my babe is currently in another boy’s house…

Man arrested for killing girlfriend and sleeping with her corpse for six days

Insider spills details of JJC’s son after he tackled step-mom, Funke Akindele…

“Nothing will happen to you, you will not die” – Video of…

Nancy Isime’s alleged sugar daddy called out for debts, investing staff’s salary…

Pastor’s pre-wedding photos stirs reactions

Femi Otedola cries out over Mr Eazi’s proposal to his daughter, Temi

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More