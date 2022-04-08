TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian fashion designer and entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani has slammed those dragging her for having three kids with different men.

In a recent interview session, the mother of three finally addressed those who have been trolling her for having kids with different men.

While tackling trolls, she revealed that if her husband messes up, she’d leave him and marry another man, which would make it 4 kids with four different fathers.

She also stated that if the fourth one messes up as well, and she finds love again, she’ll marry the fifth making it five kids with five different Dads.

She questioned the trolls trying to make her feel bad about her kids, asking if it’s their womb she’s using to birth the kids.

