“Is this a joke?” – WhatsApp conversation between Regina Daniels and her mother surfaces

Controversial Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels Nwoko, has shared her WhatsApp conversation with her mother, Rita Daniels, who sent her the sum of N5m.

The mother of one took to Instagram to share chat screenshots between herself and Rita Daniels who casually asked her to send her account details so she can give her money.

Regina Daniels dropped her account number in the chat only to be overwhelmed with a whopping sum of N5M.

When she questioned her mother on her reason for sending her such an amount, Rita Daniels replied, “I feel to bless you.”

Reacting to this, Regina Daniels was so overwhelmed with happiness and she took to Instagram to share screenshots of their conversation.

See snapshots of their conversation below;