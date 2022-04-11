It had nothing to do with ‘heavy drinking and smoking’ – Tonto Dikeh clarifies messy relationship with Kpokpogri

Tonto Dikeh, a popular Nollywood actress, clarifies the end of her relationship with Prince Kpokpogri, debunking the claim of ‘heavy drinking and smoking.‘

This followed reports from a media source that the actress’ relationship had ended due to her unhealthy drinking and smoking habits.

Tonto Dikeh responded to the report by declaring firmly that her ex-boyfriend’s affairs with other women within her roof was the root of the problem.

