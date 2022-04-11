It had nothing to do with ‘heavy drinking and smoking’ – Tonto Dikeh clarifies messy relationship with Kpokpogri
Tonto Dikeh, a popular Nollywood actress, clarifies the end of her relationship with Prince Kpokpogri, debunking the claim of ‘heavy drinking and smoking.‘
This followed reports from a media source that the actress’ relationship had ended due to her unhealthy drinking and smoking habits.
Tonto Dikeh responded to the report by declaring firmly that her ex-boyfriend’s affairs with other women within her roof was the root of the problem.
“Dear @punchnewspapers My relationship didn’t end because of allegations on me, MY RELATIONSHIP TO PRINCE KPOKPOGRI ended because he was exposed through series of voice note on how promiscuous he was sleeping with different women under our roof.. particularly Married Women and this was exposed through his phone call to Miss Merit also one of the girls he was sleeping with and his Ex Pimp!!
These are not allegations as I can confirm that it’s his voice, I took my L and broke up this relationship and then the blackmailing by Prince started..
He never walked out of this relationship like he lied about, the only reason the end of us became dirty is simply because the man couldn’t believe I wldnt stand with him to face his shame…
I would sincerely appreciate if you got your facts right Thanks,” she wrote while sharing audio that confirmed the claim.
