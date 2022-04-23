TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Chrisland Schools scandal: CCTV captures what really happened in…

Lady accuses her ex-boss of sacking her after snatching her…

My daughter was a Virgin before the trip to Dubai – Mother of…

”It’s like I bought fake egusi” – Lady laments as her boyfriend tried to see the eguisi she prepared (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A young man posted a video of himself conversing with his partner in the kitchen after she finished preparing egusi soup.

He wanted to see inside the pot, but she had it covered and refused to allow him see what she was cooking.

When her lover questioned what was wrong, she explained that the soup had not thickened as intended. She went on to say that she may have purchased fake egusi seed in the market.

READ ALSO

Lady in Oxlade’s leaked video files defamation lawsuit,…

Lady in Oxlade’s bedroom video cries out for justice again,…

He tried to be helpful by asking her to let him see the pot of soup so he could correct her, but she refused.

The lady proceeded to add garri to the soup in the hope that it would give it the proper shape.

Watch the video below;

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Chrisland Schools scandal: CCTV captures what really happened in Dubai hotel

Lady accuses her ex-boss of sacking her after snatching her fiancé; her ex-boss…

My daughter was a Virgin before the trip to Dubai – Mother of 10-year-old…

Lady in Oxlade’s bedroom video cries out for justice again, threatens to leak…

Wizkid reacts after Banky W expressed disappointment over his absence at his…

I Was Disappointed Wizkid Didn’t Attend My Wedding – Banky W

How I was expelled from school at age 12 over false rape accusation – Man…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

”It’s like I bought fake egusi” – Lady laments as her boyfriend tried to see the…

Frustrated Yahoo boy set to return to his tipper work after failing to cashout…

“I am conquering my fears” – Ini Edo eulogizes self as she turns 40

Female fan sheds bitter tears because Ruger didn’t touch her during his recent…

“I thought I’m strong, I can’t lie, I’m tired”…

Don Jazzy’s love letter to his new fiancee causes stir on social media

Lady cries out after boyfriend who used her picture as DP, lied to other girls…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More