Jennifer Lopez announces engagement to Ben Affleck

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Jennifer Lopez, an American singer and actress, has announced her engagement to actor Ben Affleck, about a year after they reconnected.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The news was announced by the 52-year-old mother on her Facebook page. Days after being caught wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring, JLo was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring on the JLo newsletter.

In the video, an emotional Jennifer showed off her beautiful green engagement ring, saying, “You’re perfect.”.

The couple were previously engaged in 2002, but the engagement was called off in 2003. Lopez and Affleck resumed their romance in 2021, just a month after Lopez called off her engagement to ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Lopez recently explained to “THE PEOPLE” why their relationship is different now than it was 18 years ago.

