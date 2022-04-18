“Jesus didn’t speak against premarital sex” – US Based Businessman, Francis Van-Lare

Francis Van-Lare, a Nigerian businessman located in the United States, believes that because Jesus did not mention premarital sex, it is not a sin.
Francis Van-Lare, the estranged husband of relationship expert Amara Nwosu, pointed out on Facebook that “no sex before marriage” is not mentioned in the Ten Commandments.
According to him, guys who were taught as children that having sex without getting married or fornication is a sin are now opposed to Christian doctrines that condemn such behavior.
In his words,
“I have noticed that a lot of men who grew up being told that poi without getting married or fornication is hellfire are now against the teachings of Christianity for delaying the use of their gbola when they were younger.
“As for me I did not listen to that nonsense as poi Without being in marriage is not in the 10 commandments . Even Jesus did not say no poi until you marry. Na apostle Paul wey don poi wella when him name na Saul before he became an apostle introduce that one . Why him no talk say no poi until you marry in his youth.”
