“Judy Austin is the one controlling Yul Edochie, he has moved into her house in Enugu”- source reveals

By Ezie Innocent

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, director, producer, and political contender, is said to be living at the home of his second wife.

The extramarital affair controversy involving actor Yul Edochie continues to elicit mixed reactions on social media.

According to Cutie Julls, an undercover Instagram blogger, Yul Edochie’s second wife and mother of his son, is the one controlling Yul Edochie and forcing him to execute certain actions, including those related to his marriage to May Edochie.

This comes just hours after Yul Edochie revealed his second marriage, in which he fathered a child without telling his first wife.

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin, according to Cutie Julls, have been dating since 2016 and are currently residing in Judy’s home in Enugu.
The post reads,

“Abeg. Yul is in Judy’s house in Enugu as we speak. Yul don turn in TV and Aunty Judy is the one handling the remote control. Besides they started gbensing since 2016. Biko this thing don tey.. hmm chai”.

