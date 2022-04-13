TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi’s alleged affair with club owner exposed in details…

“My father told us that beating women is good, he seized…

Late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband, Peter finally breaks silence,…

Julius Agwu finally reacts after his wife reportedly abandoned him in sick bed to follow another man

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Julius Agwu, a popular Nigerian comedian and actor, has finally responded to reports that his wife abandoned him in a hospital bed.

Recall that his wife, Ibiere Maclayton, was accused of abandoning him for another man while he was critically ill.

Reports also claimed that his wife handed over his upkeep to side chicks who have been enjoying his money.

READ ALSO

Man cries out as his wife’s new car goes up in flames,…

“Right now, my babe is currently in another…

In response to the reports, Julius Agwu, who appeared to be very cheerful and agile, posted a video on TikTok of himself having a good time and dancing to message-filled music.

Julius also uttered words in the video that sent a powerful message to people who enjoy spreading false information as he grooved rhythmically to the music.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi’s alleged affair with club owner exposed in details as leaked chat…

“My father told us that beating women is good, he seized her two…

Late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband, Peter finally breaks silence, reveals what…

“Is this a joke?” – WhatsApp conversation between Regina…

Sister of late sister Osinachi Nwachukwu opens up about what really led to her…

She is not what you think, living with her was horror – Step son of Funke…

Lady reveals what her boyfriend did after he noticed that she wears same…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

I have six sugar daddies who pay me salary every month – 24-year-old lady brags

Man cries out as his wife’s new car goes up in flames, 30 minutes after…

Emotional moment DJ Cuppy awards scholarship to 18-year-old girl who lost her…

Reactions as leaked video of married comedian, Cute Abiola and alleged side-chic…

Lady seeks advice after sleeping with boyfriend’s cousin

Julius Agwu finally reacts after his wife reportedly abandoned him in sick bed…

The pain is too much for me, my heart can’t carry it anymore –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More