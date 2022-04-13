Julius Agwu finally reacts after his wife reportedly abandoned him in sick bed to follow another man

Julius Agwu, a popular Nigerian comedian and actor, has finally responded to reports that his wife abandoned him in a hospital bed.

Recall that his wife, Ibiere Maclayton, was accused of abandoning him for another man while he was critically ill.

Reports also claimed that his wife handed over his upkeep to side chicks who have been enjoying his money.

In response to the reports, Julius Agwu, who appeared to be very cheerful and agile, posted a video on TikTok of himself having a good time and dancing to message-filled music.

Julius also uttered words in the video that sent a powerful message to people who enjoy spreading false information as he grooved rhythmically to the music.

Watch the video below;