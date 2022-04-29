Julius Agwu’s ex-wife, Ibiere speaks for the first time after report of abandoning sick husband emerged

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Ibiere Maclayton, Julius Agwu’s estranged wife, has spoken out after the news that she abandoned her husband on his sickbed.

Recall that the controversial Instagram blogger, Gistlovers alleged that Ibiere abandoned the comedian who was seriously sick and moved on with another man due to Julius’ promiscuous lifestyle during his heydays.

However, Nigerians had a reason to doubt this report after comedian, Bovi disclosed that Julius is okay and he hung out with him. Agwu was also spotted at Rita Dominic’s wedding ceremony.

Notwithstanding, Ibiere has taken to her IG page to share a cryptic note about people airing their thoughts and opinions on certain issues.

She wrote:

“Not every thought or opinion on certain matters should be voiced out. Most times, you only just end up confirming your level of stupidity to people”

See the post below:

