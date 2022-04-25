TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Veteran actress, Kate Henshaw has shared more details about her personal life, and why she kept her daughter away from the public.

The beautiful Microbiology graduate shared her story in a recent with Vanguard Allure.

When asked if she has given remarriage a second thought after her union with Mr Nuttel crashed years ago, she said,

“Well, never say never at the right time, God will do what He has to do. And if He says ‘No’ fine and if He says, yes, that is also fine. I am not ruling it out, but I am not actively searching to remarry.”

On why she has continued to hide her daughter from the public eyes, the Cross River State born thespian said,

“My daughter is my business. It’s private. I choose to have a line dividing privacy and public show-off of whatever. I’m a very private person, but it so happens that my life is my work and that makes some part of my life public. But, I choose to protect her, but well, she’s an adult now.

She can make the choice to go into the social media space knowing fully well that it’s a mixed world out there. So, one has to work circumspectly, treading carefully and know that the kind of information you put out, may be used against you in the future. So, I choose to keep her away from the public eye as a personal choice.”

