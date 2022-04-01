Kenyan man hails landlord for reducing his rent due to current economic situation

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Kenneth Ambet Owuor, a Kenyan, has turned to social media to express his landlord’s deliberate choice in his favor.

He shared a letter from his landlord, in which he was asked to review his monthly rent in light of the current economic circumstances.

Kenneth’s rent was cut by the landlord, John Mwendwa, who stated that the change would take effect on May 1, 2022, and would last until December 31, 2022.

He hailed Mr Mwendwa with the caption; ”I love my landlord.”

He added;

”Just a good man generally. Should be in public service.

During COVID he gave us a 30 percent off for 1 year.

He then reduced the rent by 3k because of a bad service road leading to the house.

Now this. Very in touch with reality.

Been living here for six years. I have seen him less than 5 times.

And he gives every tenant gifts on Christmas Day🤣”

The letter

The letter read;

”Kenneth Owuor

RE, Rent Review

Due to the prevailing high cost of living, your monthly rent is hereby reduced to Ksh (sic) from 1st My 2022 to 31st December 2022.

Kindly note that this reduction is applicable up to 31st December 2022.

We appreciate your continued stay with us..”

See his post:

