Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi has finally moved out of her estranged husband’s house following their serious clash with each other.

During her recent live session, the dancer and instagram influencer, Korra showered her new apartment with prayers as she thanked God for helping her move out of her husband’s house.

The mother of two is currently going through a divorce with her husband, Justin Dean as they battle over who takes custody of their kids.

Recall, days ago, the husband had declared the singer a narcissist, adding that he could no longer cope with the “cheating and lack of accountability”.

As they process their divorce, the dancer has now moved out of her husband’s house into her new apartment which she described as a perfect abode.

See the video below:

