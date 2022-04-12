Korra Obidi’s alleged affair with club owner exposed in details as leaked chat surfaces (Screenshot)
As a leaked conversation of Korra Obidi’s affair surfaces, the tale of her marriage separation with her husband continues.
Korra allegedly had a three-month affair with a Lebanese businessman in Nigeria who named his club after their hot romance, according to notorious blogger Cuite Juls.
Korra stated in a leaked text between the mother of two and her husband, where they discussed their divorce, that she thought Justin Dean had forgiven her and that she should never have raised the affair again.
The report reads below …
“Our source revealed famous Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi cheated on her husband, Justin Dean with Labanese Nigerian based businessman, Joe who is the boss of Ciroc Nigeria
Another source close to Mr Joe Nazal revealed to us that Joe allegedly named his Lagos Night club, Moist as a memory of his 3 months intensed romance “serious relationship” as per bedroom matters
Korra Obidi’s affair with club owner exposed as leaked chat surfaces
The first 3 months was not too long after Korra and Dr Justin had gotten married and he left for the US to start processing for Korra to join him as his wife.
Afterwards, the relationship continued whenever Korra visited Nigeria .
However, sources close to Korra said she has already apologised
Another source revealed that Korra has maintained she used condom on most occasions with Joe so it’s not really cheating.”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES