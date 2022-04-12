Korra Obidi’s alleged affair with club owner exposed in details as leaked chat surfaces (Screenshot)

As a leaked conversation of Korra Obidi’s affair surfaces, the tale of her marriage separation with her husband continues.

Korra allegedly had a three-month affair with a Lebanese businessman in Nigeria who named his club after their hot romance, according to notorious blogger Cuite Juls.

Korra stated in a leaked text between the mother of two and her husband, where they discussed their divorce, that she thought Justin Dean had forgiven her and that she should never have raised the affair again.

The report reads below …