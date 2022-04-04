Korra Obidi’s husband makes U-turn, gives another reason for his broken marriage (Video)

Dr. Justin Dean, Korra Obidi’s estranged husband, has given a new explanation for their dissolved marriage.

This comes only days after the chiropractor said that he divorced Korra Obidi because she continuously regretted giving birth to their daughter, June.

Justin has revealed that his wife’s fascination with social media and celebrity played a key role in their strained relationship.

In his words,

“Don’t put your family on social media; I can tell you that social media is responsible for all of this and obsession for fame. I don’t wanna be famous. You all can unfollow me except you want to learn about how to your back pain.”

Watch the video below …

