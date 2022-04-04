Korra Obidi’s husband reacts as Korra moves to one bedroom apartment

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean has reacted after his estranged wife moved out of his house to a one-bedroom apartment.

The father of two in his recent live session, stated that he never expected her to rent a one bedroom apartment because she is rich.

Speaking on Korra Obidi’s account and worth, Justin revealed that Korra is currently a millionaire in dollars.

He also disclosed that she earns more than him in the family because he’s only a doctor while Korra is an artiste.

Speaking further, Justin revealed that he is suing Korra Obidi and her friends for defamation of character and for recording him without his permission.

According to him, Korra and her friends secretly planted a camera and provoked him to action so they can have something against him.

