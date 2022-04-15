Lady accused of having an affair with Rihanna’s boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, finally speaks

Amina Muaddi, a well-known shoe designer who is rumored to be dating Rihanna’s boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, has finally spoken up.
On Friday, April 15, 2022, Muaddi took to her Instagram Stories to refute the rumors that she was having an affair with ASAP.
Muaddi said she initially mistook the rumors for fake news, but as they went viral, she decided to clear the air.
According to her,
“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed it was fake gossip with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously.
“However in the last 24h, I have been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off-limits. Not even what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life.”
“Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best-dressed pregnancy and I go back to my business, I wish everyone a beautiful easter”.
