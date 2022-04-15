TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man shares experience with neighbor’s girlfriend after…

Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband’s family finally breaks…

Leaked WhatsApp chat between late Osinachi Nwachukwu and her…

Lady accused of having an affair with Rihanna’s boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, finally speaks

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Amina Muaddi, a well-known shoe designer who is rumored to be dating Rihanna’s boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, has finally spoken up.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna

On Friday, April 15, 2022, Muaddi took to her Instagram Stories to refute the rumors that she was having an affair with ASAP.

READ ALSO

Don Jazzy reacts to Rihanna’s breakup with ASAP Rocky

“Don Jazzy’s juju is working” – Reactions as Rihanna…

Muaddi said she initially mistook the rumors for fake news, but as they went viral, she decided to clear the air.

According to her,

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed it was fake gossip with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously.

“However in the last 24h, I have been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off-limits. Not even what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life.”

“Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best-dressed pregnancy and I go back to my business, I wish everyone a beautiful easter”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man shares experience with neighbor’s girlfriend after allowing her…

Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband’s family finally breaks silence on…

Leaked WhatsApp chat between late Osinachi Nwachukwu and her producer surfaces…

‘She cheated on me with Don Jazzy’ – Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean,…

Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skills reacts after his babymama leaked…

I love you in a freaky way, lets run away together – Kate Henshaw tells Mr…

Mercy Aigbe reportedly kicked out of husband’s house barely three months…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian man breaks silence after fiancée called off their wedding; denies…

Two elderly women fight dirty over boyfriend in Ondo (Video)

Lady accused of having an affair with Rihanna’s boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, finally…

Don Jazzy reportedly files lawsuit over alleged affair with Korra Obidi

Vendor reveals the most bizarre thing a customer asked her to do (screenhsot)

“Who is gonna be my sugar daddy” – Toke Makinwa asks as she complains…

Pray for me – Nigerian lady cries out from hospital bed after being brutalised…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More