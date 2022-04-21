Lady accuses her ex-boss of sacking her after snatching her fiancé; her ex-boss responds

Ashley Nwosu, a Nigerian woman, has used the microblogging network Twitter to criticize her previous employer for allegedly treating her unfairly.
Despite all of her sacrifices for the woman’s business, she accused her ex-boss, Christabel, of snatching her fiancé.
Ashley claimed she worked for two years and worked for free during that time because the company was struggling, only for Christable to take her fiancé and fire her.
In her words;
”My boss (she’s on this twitter) who I worked for, for two good years. Built with her from the scratch. When the business was failing I worked for her for free, until she was finally able to pay.
What did she pay me back with? Snatched my Fiancé and fired me while at it. Humans!”
Christabel came across the tweet and replied;
”These are strong allegations… hope you’ll be able to defend this in court?”
The disgruntled ex-employee then responded by saying that she did not mention her name yet she already exposed herself.
”I didn’t even mention you, you exposed yourself already.
And jsyk, you’ve got nothing on my free speech anymore.
I don’t work for you and you can’t control my actions.
I haven’t even told the world the whole story. Wait for it,” she said.
Sharing her side of the story, the employer said she never dated the man in question, and all she did was to help him leave the abusive relationship he was in with Ashley.
Christable said;
”Let me make this clear. I never dated him, All I felt for him was concern.
The therapist advised him to leave the abusive relationship he had with Chidinma. I checked up on him often though and he tried to kiss me on several occasions but I DECLINED.
I knew it wasn’t right. That was when I decided to cut off all communications with him cos he wouldn’t stop asking. Chidinma on the other hand, found out I helped her man to leave the abusive relationship he had with her. She showed up at the bakery and –
The insults combined with the constant theft made me to conclude that it was over. That was when I ended whatever I had with her. She’s been telling everyone I snatched her man and fired her, but that wasn’t the case. I liberated him and my company.”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES