Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment an angry lady slammed her sister over a viral tiktok video.

Apparently her sister decided to take part in the trending #kwakuTheTraveller challenge on tiktok, and this didn’t go down well with her sister who didn’t hesitate to blast her on WhatsApp.

In the viral tiktok video, the lady used a bottle of her sister’s red oil to pour on herself and wasted the entire bottle while partaking in the viral challenge.

This provoked her sister who reminded her of how much red oil is worth in the market, and how she shouldn’t be wasting an expensive product on such a trivial challenge on tiktok app.

Watch the video below,

