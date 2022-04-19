Lady calls out husband two months into marriage, accuses him of deceiving her into marrying him

Oladimeji Oluwatosin, a Nigerian woman, has accused her newlywed husband, Emmanuel Egba, of misleading her into marrying him two months ago.

They married on February 19, 2022, after dating for six months, she stated, at First East Circular Road in Benin City, Edo State.

The bereft wife claimed he lied about his financial situation, claiming that his company owed him N11 million and that her family had to foot the bill for the wedding.

Sharing her story, Oladimeji said;