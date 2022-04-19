TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola reveals what her son, Bolu said…

Mother of 10-year-old chrisland pupil, breaks silence

Married woman takes drunk husband to the mortuary to stop him…

Lady calls out husband two months into marriage, accuses him of deceiving her into marrying him

Love and RelationshipSocial Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Oladimeji Oluwatosin, a Nigerian woman, has accused her newlywed husband, Emmanuel Egba, of misleading her into marrying him two months ago.

They married on February 19, 2022, after dating for six months, she stated, at First East Circular Road in Benin City, Edo State.

The bereft wife claimed he lied about his financial situation, claiming that his company owed him N11 million and that her family had to foot the bill for the wedding.

READ ALSO

Lady seeks advice on six years relationship with cheating…

Reactions as lady accept a marriage proposal from her male…

Sharing her story, Oladimeji said;

“We dated for six months and he said he wanted to get married. He deceived me into marrying him because we are Witnesses and we believe once we get married we can’t divorce, except on the ground of adultery.

He borrowed money to show off, pretended that he was rich and came for my hand in marriage. My family and I agreed because he was acting all nice.

When we were preparing for the wedding he lied that his company was owing him N11million. So my family took the responsibility of the wedding, did everything, only for me to get to his house and find out he has been lying to me all along.

He promised to open a tailoring shop for me but he couldn’t even feed me, talk more of opening the shop. I told him I was going to tell the elders in our congregation and he threatened to kill me because he knew he would be disfellowship.

He even locked me in the bathroom one day and I was screaming for help, luckily for me his neighbors came to my rescue. I left his house that day.

Ladies that want to get married now should please make thorough research before they get married.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola reveals what her son, Bolu said about case of…

Mother of 10-year-old chrisland pupil, breaks silence

Married woman takes drunk husband to the mortuary to stop him from drinking

Influencer, Ovaioza arrested for allegedly defrauding Nigerians to the tune of…

“This is not her first or fifth time” – Tonto Dikeh speaks on…

Chrisland: “The boys confessed they drugged the girl, but the school is trying…

Actress Rita Dominic shows off dance moves during traditional wedding (Videos)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Man whose wife was in premature labour, receives N5k after offering to share his…

Lady calls out husband two months into marriage, accuses him of deceiving her…

“Adulterous twerker, how useful have you been to your ‘impo’ husband?” – Tonto…

You need to divorce Tubaba so you can heal – Fan advises Annie Idibia, she…

Man narrates how yahoo boy squandered N9m without giving one kobo to his mum who…

UNILAG reacts after Rema threatened to change to a private university over ASUU…

Actress Rita Dominic shows off dance moves during traditional wedding (Videos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More