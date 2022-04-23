TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Chrisland Schools scandal: CCTV captures what really happened in…

“Dem don finally separate them” – Netizens react to recent update…

Lady accuses her ex-boss of sacking her after snatching her…

Lady cries out after boyfriend who used her picture as DP, lied to other girls that she’s his dead course mate

Entertainment
By Shalom

A heartbroken lady has shared sad story of how she found out that her boyfriend was lying to other girls that she’s his dead course mate.

According to the lady identified as Merit, her boyfriend used her picture as DP on WhatsApp. She then went through his WhatsApp chat and found out that he was telling other girls that she is his dead course mate.

Read her story below,

READ ALSO

Nigerian father rages after finding out that his daughter…

Vendor exposes Bobrisky’s lie after claiming necklace he…

“He used my picture on his Dp. I went through his WhatsApp and saw his chat with two different girls.

They asked who is the girl on your DP. This guy said I’m his dead course mate and he was using my picture as memorial. Emeka you could have just said I was your cousin or even a nobody. When did I die please? When did I turn to your course mate?”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Chrisland Schools scandal: CCTV captures what really happened in Dubai hotel

“Dem don finally separate them” – Netizens react to recent update on Cute Abiola…

Lady accuses her ex-boss of sacking her after snatching her fiancé; her ex-boss…

Nursing school reportedly expels female student over leaked bedroom tapes

My daughter was a Virgin before the trip to Dubai – Mother of 10-year-old…

Lady in Oxlade’s bedroom video cries out for justice again, threatens to leak…

Wizkid reacts after Banky W expressed disappointment over his absence at his…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Female fan sheds bitter tears because Ruger didn’t touch her during his recent…

“I thought I’m strong, I can’t lie, I’m tired”…

Don Jazzy’s love letter to his new fiancee causes stir on social media

Lady cries out after boyfriend who used her picture as DP, lied to other girls…

“You derive joy from the pains of other women” – Actress…

“40 and unstoppable” – Actress Ini Edo celebrates birthday…

What will happen to all his young, beautiful wives? – Nigerians react to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More