TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin breaks silence

Leaked chat of Yul Edochie’s wife opening up about what she…

Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie finally opens up

Lady cries out as she reveals what she caught her engaged female friend doing with a dog (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has narrated how she caught her female friend who’s engaged, having an intimate moment with a dog in her house.

Sharing her story to Chief Obi, she said,

“My best friend got this dog last year. And she is so attached to this dog. We will go for an expensive dinner and she will not go if we have not bought take away for that dog.

READ ALSO

Young lady blesses elderly market woman with cash after…

How Osinachi’s husband sent her to sleep in a brothel –…

One day I went to her house. We now gisted watched movies. Then I left. I was driving for some minutes and discovered that I forgot my wallet in her house.

I decided to go back. When I got to her house, something just told me to try the door. I went upstairs. And when I got there ehh, what I saw. The dog was licking her up. Her boy friend called me weeks ago and we were doing ring shopping for this my friend. I don’t know what to do”.

Watch video below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin breaks silence

Leaked chat of Yul Edochie’s wife opening up about what she found out…

Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie finally opens up

Yul Edochie’s first wife reacts as her husband breaks news of having a…

How Yul’s first wife, May allegedly snatched Yul from her roommate years…

Nigerians react as Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin sends message to…

“Sweety, we’ve not made love since we got married” –…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Judy Austin is the one controlling Yul Edochie, he has moved into her house in…

Teni offers to fulfil loyal fan’s dream of going abroad

How my dad’s friends stole his visa before they traveled out with theirs – Lady…

Davido declares intention to get married soon, states reason ( Video)

Why Yul Edochie’s wife, May should never leave him despite marrying second…

Man sets wife estranged wife ablaze in Adamawa

Yul Edochie’s brother blows hot over brother’s second marriage, says…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More