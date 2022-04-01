Lady in pains as boyfriend cancels date because his favorite football team is playing same day

After her partner canceled their date due to football, a woman took to social media to vent her frustrations.

The lady who expressed her dissatisfaction with the situation took to Twitter to ask netizens if it’s appropriate for a man to cancel a date because his favorite football team, Manchester United, is playing on the same day as their date.

On Saturday, April 2nd, 2022, Manchester United will face Leicester City.

See her post below;

”Is it a valid reason for a man to cancel a date because his fav football team is playing? Imagine him cancelling cause United is playing , just cut off ties atp😭”

