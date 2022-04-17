Lady in tears as boyfriend of five years set to wed another woman after using her womb for ritual (Video)

A sad woman grieved severely after her boyfriend of 5 years abandoned her to marry another woman after using her womb for ritual.

She allegedly gave him permission to use her womb for ritual purposes, but she’s currently in tatters after he dumped her and is planning to marry his new girlfriend shortly.

She stated that they will marry on Saturday, but did not specify the exact day.

Weeping profusely in the video, she wrote:

“Guys I just lost my five years relationship after allowing him to use my womb for his rituals. He broke up with me and he’s getting married on Saturday”

Watch the video below:

In other news; Popular Abuja-based cleric Prophetess Rose Kelvin has lambasted men who use their wives’ menstrual periods as a pretext to cheat on them.