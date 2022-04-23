Lady marries her co-worker after dumping boyfriend of four years who got her the job

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A woman is said to have split up with her boyfriend and married a male coworker with whom she fell in love.

Ogbeni Dipo claims she dated her lover for four years before breaking up with him six months after starting her new job.

He had recommended her for the job, but she left him for her ‘work husband,’ who later became her legal husband.

Ogbeni Dipo shared;

”Girlfriend of 4 years and Office Husband got married last week. Boyfriend is currently heart broken.

All of this happened within 6 months of the babe getting a new job which the Boyfriend referred her for. Don’t let anyone use Office Husband and Office Wife to chance you o.”

