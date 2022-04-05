TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Lady narrates how ‘area thugs’ helped her after she vomited on the road

By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has taken to Twitter to share her experience after falling sick and throwing up on the road.

The lady while sharing her story, revealed how area thugs gave her a helping hand when she suddenly began vomiting on the road.

According to her story, as soon as she began throwing up, the area boys rushed to her aid and got water for her to wash herself up and paid for a taxi to take her home, while the women who saw her throwing up said she was pregnant and began to sl*t shame her.

She wrote:

“Can’t believe the ‘Area thugs’ were the ones that got me water to clean up after vomiting on the road, put me in a cab and paid the driver to take me home while all the women there just kept shouting “O ti loyun” and sl*t shaming me. Even if I were pregnant I don’t deserve help?”

