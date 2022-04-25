Lady pounces on boyfriend’s side chic, leaves her with swollen lip after catching her at his place (Watch video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A young lady was caught on video getting physical with her boyfriend’s side chick, whom she met in his apartment.

In an online video, the side chic could be seen begging as the main girlfriend held on to her cloth to pounce on her, but the man at the center of the scene was seen attempting to separate them.

She allegedly gave the side chic a swollen lip after cruelly assaulting her in front of her partner.

Watch the video below;

presh_sh; Whoever added that music 😂

northern_aphrodisiacs; How is she sure that , she isn’t d chick ….na the main chick collect be#ting

lonely_bhabie; wahala dey oo una no Dey hungry??everytime relationship matter🤦‍♀️😂😂

_illustriousgirl; All these secondary school girls ehnnn

candie_smallzx; Who be all these ones

barthy_sticks_official; How y’all be fighting for a man that choose someone over you?😂.

