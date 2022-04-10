Lady rants about a guy ghosting her after having nice dates only to find out he passed away

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

A lady told a story about how her friend was unhappy with a guy because she believed he purposefully broke off all communications after a sad incident occurred.

The storyteller, who goes by the handle @ ThefrontPaige on Twitter, claimed that her friend went on a rant about him ghosting her after a series of lovely dates, but it turned out that he had died.

The lady was completely unaware of this, and it was only after she checked his Facebook page to see why he had stopped reaching out to her that she discovered he had died a month before.

”OMG one of my friends has been bitching for weeks about this dude who ghosted her after several excellent dates.

Turns out he died last month 🥴

Y’all she went on FB to “see what this nicca been up to that he don’t have 5 seconds to send a text” aaaand whole time he was in the ground,” the tweep wrote.

