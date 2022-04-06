Lady reportedly sells MacBook Pro given to her for coding and buys iPhone 12 Pro Max

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian Twitter user known as @ojoisback recounted what happened after a woman was given a 2020 MacBook Pro as a gift.

The lady was supposed to use it to study coding, according to the tweep, but she sold the device. She spent the money on an iPhone 12 Pro Max and a ring light.

On Twitter, Ojo shared the incident, saying, ”Them buy MacBook pro (2020) for this babe to learn coding, she sell am go buy iPhone 12 Pro Max and ring light 😭 .”

Users on social media found it amusing and flocked to the comments area to give their thoughts.

@loistruly wrote; I wouldn’t sell a gift sha, but I guess that’s not the point. Maybe she doesn’t want to code, she wants to create content. Y’all are slowly turning to our parents who said “you must study medicine or you’re not serious with your life” .

@Irunnia_; Around 2019 I sent money to my brother for laptop. You have been begging me for months saying he needs it for school.

I woke up the next morning and this guy sent me a YouTube link and asked me to subscribe to his channel. The idi0t bought iPhone, ring light & upgraded his room

@akintolayoA; Is still good nah sebi she never use am buy wig and make up box 😭😂😂

@theglowstitches; Her passion is to be a Content creator on tiktok now. Leave her please 🙃

