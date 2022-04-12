TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“My father told us that beating women is good, he seized…

Korra Obidi’s alleged affair with club owner exposed in details…

“Is this a joke?” – WhatsApp conversation…

Lady reveals what her boyfriend did after he noticed that she wears same underwear

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

After her partner discovered she was wearing the same underwear always, a Twitter user with the handle @Ayympandle detailed what he did.

Pandle admitted that she kept showing up at his place in only one pair of panties, and that she became humiliated after her boyfriend gave her money to buy new underwear.

She tweeted,

READ ALSO

Lady weds man she saw on friend’s WhatsApp status, shares…

Lady rants about a guy ghosting her after having nice dates…

“I dated this other guy & it so happened that every time I went over to his place I wore the same underwear. After the third time he sent me money and said “since you’re at the mall please buy me toiletries…and babe you can buy some nice underwear with the change”😭😂ndafa fi!”

See her post below;

In other news; Ifeanyi Njoku, a young guy from Lagos State, has been nabbed for reportedly killing his girlfriend, Precious Okeke, 24, in an estate in Badore, in the Ajah region of Lagos State.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“My father told us that beating women is good, he seized her two…

Korra Obidi’s alleged affair with club owner exposed in details as leaked chat…

“Is this a joke?” – WhatsApp conversation between Regina…

Late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband, Peter finally breaks silence, reveals what…

Sister of late sister Osinachi Nwachukwu opens up about what really led to her…

She is not what you think, living with her was horror – Step son of Funke…

Insider spills details of JJC’s son after he tackled step-mom, Funke Akindele…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Lady reveals what her boyfriend did after he noticed that she wears same…

Suspected ritualist arrested for killing and sleeping with girlfriend’s corpse…

Airport employees abandon duty to pick money as Portable makes Naira notes rain…

Lady weds man she saw on friend’s WhatsApp status, shares chat on how it started

Late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband, Peter finally breaks silence, reveals what…

Easter: FG declares Friday and Monday Public holiday

“If you don’t have at least N100k savings then you are probably just…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More