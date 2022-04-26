Lady Reveals Why Hookup Girls End Up With Wealthy Men

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has taken to social media to explain why girls who do hook-up, end up with very wealthy men.

According to her, runs girls know what men want and that is why they end up with rich men.

Speaking further, she stated that you will not see them fight their husband’s side chick because they are not expecting him to be faithful.

She also said that they give their husbands good s3x and food and rarely complain which is what men want.

“Hookup girls end up with the richest men cos they know better what men want. U will not see them fighting their husband’s sides cos they expect it. They give good sex, make the best food & rarely complain. What rich single man wouldn’t go for that?”, She wrote.

