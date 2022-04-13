Lady seeks advice after sleeping with boyfriend’s cousin

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has cried out on social media after having s*x severally with her boyfriend’s cousin who assisted her when she was in need.

Sharing her ordeal to relationship blogger Joro Olomofin, she said,

“I got pregnant for my boyfriend last year and I had the baby. Later he said he didn’t want to get married and I was like wow. So we broke up.

After we broke up, his cousin always used to call me to check up on me and give me money for upkeep.

Me and his cousin became very close. After that we had s*x one day and then we started having s*x regularly. I have feelings for him now.

My boyfriend came back some months ago and started saying he wants to marry me and he’s sorry. His mother called my mother to apologize.

My mother doesn’t know about my boyfriend’s cousin so she asked me to take him back for the sake of our baby. But I’m still having s*x with his cousin.

I saw my boyfriend and he was crying. I don’t know what to do.”

